China commits to attracting top talent to Macau, Hong Kong

Beijing has announced its commitment to supporting Hong Kong and Macau in their efforts to become top talent hubs. This decision was reached during the recent high-level meeting of the Chinese Community Party (CCP) in Beijing last week.

The comprehensive 60-paragraph decision, focused on advancing reforms and driving Chinese-style modernization, was approved during the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party.

At the third plenum, the session highlighted the importance of Macau and Hong Kong as the committee emphasized the need for China to enhance its “opening up” strategy by leveraging the benefits of the ‘One country, two systems’ framework to strengthen and elevate Hong Kong’s global standing in finance, maritime trade.

Among the key focus areas is the pursuit of a high-standard opening up to the world, which includes consolidating Macau’s status as an international hub for high-caliber talent.

We will support Hong Kong and Macau to become an international top talent hub, while also perfecting Hong Kong and Macau’s roles in the country’s external liberalization process,” it said. “We will support the deepening of cooperation within the Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau Greater Bay Area and step up the convergence of rules and mechanisms.”

The resolution aims to leverage the institutional strengths of the ‘One country, two systems’ policy to further integrate Macau into the country’s broader opening-up efforts.

The resolution also emphasized the need to improve any relevant mechanisms that would facilitate the two regions playing a greater role in China’s opening to the outside world.

The decision also highlights the need to “improve relevant institutions and policies to promote economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait and advance integrated cross-strait development.”

Furthermore, the plan emphasizes the importance of developing “diverse forms of democracy at all levels and ensuring that the principle of the people running the country is manifested in concrete and visible ways in all aspects of China’s political and social activities.” Victoria Chan