China volleyball team arrives week earlier

The Chinese team for the Women’s Volleyball Nations League 2024 has arrived in Macau a week earlier as the rest of the teams are abroad competing. The remaining teams, namely Brazil, Italy, the Dominican Republic, Japan, the Netherlands, Thailand and France will join them in Macau to compete for the best ranking to qualify for the finals. With a record of three wins and one loss in the Rio de Janeiro leg of the tournament, the Chinese team sits in third-place on the ladder and will face the Netherlands, Japan, Thailand and Italy from May 29 to June 2.

