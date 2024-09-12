The excitement continued at the WTT Champions Macau 2024 yesterday, as table tennis enthusiasts witnessed intense competition during the round-of-32 matches. China’s Lin Shidong delivered a stunning performance, defeating Germany’s Benedikt Duda with a commanding 3-0 victory in the Men’s Singles. In another match, Xu Yingbin of China secured a hard-fought 3-2 win against Chuang Chih-Yuan from Chinese Taipei.

As the evening progressed, table tennis enthusiasts were captivated by the round-of-16 matches. Local favorite Zhu Yuling faced off against China’s Wang Manyu at 6:30 p.m. However, the world No. 3 proved too strong, securing a decisive 3-0 victory.

Following the match, Zhu reflected on her performance. “I think it was a marvelous match for me because I haven’t played for such a long time. This week, I spent time with some of the top players in the world. I feel so happy and excited. I’m especially thrilled to hear so many people cheering for me in Cantonese. I want to say thank you to everyone for coming to see me in action,” she said.

Despite the loss, Zhu’s performance highlighted her resilience and dedication as she continues her journey back to competitive table. Her recent matches have generated significant excitement, marking her return to the sport after a four-year hiatus. When asked when fans might see her compete again, she responded, “Who knows?”

Meanwhile, Liang Jingkun took on France’s Simon Gauzy for a coveted spot in the quarterfinals with a victory over the Frenchman, who possesses a WR of 32 at 3-2s.

Ticket Information and Transportation

As the tournament progresses, fans can expect more thrilling matches at the East Asian Games Dome. Tickets can be purchased via the Damai app or at various outlets in Macau.

Spectators are encouraged to arrive early, as gates open one hour before the matches begin.

Public transportation services, including bus routes and the Light Rapid Transit (LRT), will operate more frequently to accommodate fans. Parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis near the venue.

Nadia Shaw