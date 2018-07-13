Chinese official says Low not in China either

A Chinese official has denied that wanted Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, has entered the mainland, just as Macau’s Secretary for Security said Low was not in Macau either.

The South China Morning Post reported that an identified source told the newspaper that rumors Low is hiding on the mainland are unfounded and irresponsible.

“He definitely is not in mainland China,” the source said. “Any claim that he is hiding in the mainland is irresponsible.”

Earlier, several other unidentified sources claimed that Low had traveled from Macau to mainland China either by car or private jet, despite an Interpol notice requesting his arrest.

Statements by Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak on Wednesday implied that Low was no longer in the city, where he arrived after spending two weeks in Hong Kong.

Low, is believed to be the mastermind behind the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal, which led to the arrest of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak. U.S. prosecutors allege that Low was a central figure in looting and laundering at least USD4.5 billion from the 1MDB fund.

The local Judiciary Police (PJ) confirmed this week that it sent a response to Malaysia but would “not disclose personal entry and exit information.”

However, Malaysia police said that they had received an email from Macau authorities indicating that Low had already departed from the MSAR.

“The email did not specify when Low left Macau. It is hard to trace him as he is believed to be using multiple passports,” said Malaysia’s Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

Malaysia’s immigration department canceled Low’s passport in June. Low is believed to be using a passport issued by another country in order to travel.

Meanwhile, in a statement sent to Reuters News Agency, the PJ criticized Malaysian police authorities for information they released earlier.

When asked about Low’s movement, the Macau Public Security Police Force said that it would also not disclose the immigration information of individuals.

