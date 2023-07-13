Chlorine from clogged pipe poisons three workers

Three workers from a bakery shop at the San Hong Building at the Rua da Alfândega in Macau were reportedly poisoned due to chlorine inhalation, the Health Bureau (SSM) has said in a statement.

The three employees, all locals with ages ranging between 31 and 58 years, were allegedly attempting to unclog a sewage pipe using two bottles of a chemical substance for the purpose.

The incident occurred Saturday (July 8) when, after one of the employees poured the liquid into the pipe, all three immediately felt an irritating smell, manifesting symptoms such as headaches, dizziness and shortness of breath.

Called by a neighbor, the Fire Services Bureau (CB) took the victims to the Conde de São Januário Hospital Center for treatment.

According to information from SSM, after receiving treatment the three were discharged from the hospital.

The CB’s further analysis of the venue detected a high concentration of chlorine. The Labour Affairs Bureau has also been notified to follow up on the case since it was a work-related incident.

According to the SSM, exposure to chlorine at low concentrations can irritate the nose, throat and eyes, and inhalation of chlorine at high concentrations can lead to the appearance of serious symptoms, such as dyspnea, cyanosis and heart failure. The SSM also warned that inhalation of the product can cause death due to paralysis of the respiratory system.

The bureau calls on all people to bear in mind that, when dealing with chemical substances such as chlorine, hydrogen sulfide and methane, it is necessary to ensure adequate ventilation and the use of adequate protective equipment.

Where the release of toxic gases in a closed venue is suspected, leave the premises immediately, evacuate all people from the area and call the CB.