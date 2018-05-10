Chui kicks off two-day visit to Thailand

The Chief Executive, Chui Sai On, began a two-day visit to Thailand yesterday. Chui met with the Foreign Minister of Thailand, Don Pramudwinai, in Bangkok. The MSAR government leader said that Thailand is an important cooperation partner and highlighted the benefits of both parties under the “One Belt, One Road” initiative.

The CE and Don Pramudwinai yesterday witnessed the signing of the memorandum of understanding for city twinning between Macau and the Province of Phuket.

In other initiatives, the MSAR government will organize the “International Forum for the Development of Traditional Medicine 2018 (Thailand)” in Bangkok, along with a photo exhibition themed “One Country, Two Systems” and “One Belt, One Road”.

Speaking to the media, the Foreign Minister of Thailand said that he discussed matters related to the possibility of cooperation in many areas with Chui Sai On, including economy, trade, tourism, public health, traditional Chinese medicine, innovation, entrepreneurship and cultural industries.

Before arriving to Thailand, Chui Sai On and the Macau delegation concluded a three-day visit to Cambodia to meet with the Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Sen.

During a meeting on Tuesday, the two officials also spoke on the potential launch of further direct flight services between Macau and Cambodia, and agreed to strengthen cooperation in human resource training and on the promotion of high quality agricultural products.

The Government Information Bureau announced in a statement that Chui has reviewed the results of the ongoing cooperation between the two regions in tourism, financial services, trade and cultural affairs.

According to the CE, Cambodia could explore new development opportunities through “Macau’s robust communities of returned overseas Chinese and the city’s ties with Portuguese-speaking countries.”

In a separate meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Cambodia Sar Kheng, Chui stated that Cambodia was a key partner for Macau in helping the city to push forward its contributions to the “Belt and Road” initiative.

He also stated that cooperation between Macau and Cambodia had already achieved success in many different areas.

He continued by highlighting the positive contributions to cooperation between Macau and Cambodia made by representatives of the business sector, returned overseas Chinese communities, and young people from both regions.



Share this: Tweet





