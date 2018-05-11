Chui meets with Thai Prime Minister

During the final stretch of his visit to Cambodia and Thailand, the Chief Executive yesterday met with the Prime Minister of Thailand, Prayuth Chan-ocha.

Both parties agreed to foster bilateral cooperation and to contribute to the One Belt, One Road initiative.

Chui Sai On stated at the meeting that Macau and Thailand could strengthen cooperation in regards to the financial and cultural sectors.

Prayuth Chan-ocha welcomed the previous day’s signing of a twin-city arrangement, which aims to promote cooperation and mutual development between Macau and Thailand’s Phuket Province.

The Thai Prime Minister noted that in 2017 Macau received over 30 million tourists, of which 200,000 were from Thailand. On the other hand, around 80,000 trips by Macau residents were made to Thailand. Prayuth Chan-ocha expressed his wish that tourist numbers continue to grow. He also said that the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge would bring benefits for regional cooperation, expressing his wish that the MSAR become a key door by which Thailand may enter the South China market.

Responding to Prayuth’s comments, Chui Sai On noted that Thailand is “a world meeting point in terms of tourism” from which Macau could learn.

