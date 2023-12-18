City logs lowest temperature this winter

The weather station in Taipa Grande has logged the lowest temperature since the beginning of winter this year, recording 9.1 degrees Celsius.

The city has felt the cold weather since Saturday, after weeks of warm, sunny days.

The Meteorological and Geophysics Bureau (SMG) has forecast slightly higher temperatures today and tomorrow, up to 19 degrees tomorrow. However, temperatures are expected to drop Wednesday with a forecast temperature of about 10 degrees between the handover day and the winter solstice.

The SMG did not rule out a further drop in temperature.

The SMG has predicted cold and dry mornings and evenings for the next few days, with a large temperature differential between day and night.

The bureau issued the yellow cold weather alert Saturday.

Yesterday afternoon, the Taipa Grande observation station recorded the lowest temperature at 10.5 degrees, followed by the station at Fortaleza do Monte at 10.9 degrees.

The average at all 10 stations was 11.4 C degrees.

“It is expected to be cold in Macau on Dec. 18 (today). The public is advised to wear more clothes to keep warm,” the SMG noted. Staff Reporter