City of Dreams celebrates handover with exhibition

In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the SAR, City of Dreams presents “Eternal Lotus 25” at its White Gallery.

Supported by the Macao Government Tourism Office and Cultural Affairs Bureau, this immersive art exhibition features the lotus, Macau’s national emblem, symbolizing growth, stability and prosperity.

The exhibition offers visitors a transformative journey through three stages: “Awakening Buds,” “Blooming Dialogue,” and “Seeds of Eternity.” Each stage invites guests to explore the ecology of the lotus, reflecting on themes of tranquility and rebirth.

The installations use cutting-edge technology, including innovative lighting and motion detection, to enhance the interactive experience.

Additionally, Lan Bar at Nüwa’s lobby lounge has introduced themed pastries and drinks to complement the exhibition.