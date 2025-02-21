City records 27% increase in visitor arrivals in January

Macau welcomed 3,646,561 visitors in January 2025, reflecting a 27.4% year-on-year increase, according to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).

Same-day visitors rose 45.6% to 2,155,279, while overnight visitors increased 7.9% to 1,491,282. The average length of stay decreased slightly to 1.0 day, attributed to the higher proportion of same-day visitors.

Visitors from mainland China grew 33.8% to 2,750,284, with 1,606,802 arriving under the Individual Visit Scheme—a 44% increase.

Among them, 111,698 visited under the “one trip per week” measure, while 25,933 traveled under the “multiple-entry” measure. Visitors from Hong Kong (577,983) and Taiwan (77,163) rose 5.8% and 28.8%, respectively.

International visitors totaled 241,131, marking a 21% year-on-year rise.

The Philippines (+42.2%), Indonesia (+54.6%), and Malaysia (+9%) recorded growth, while visitor numbers from Thailand (-26.6%) and Singapore (-11.3%) declined.

The number of visitors from South Korea (+29.9%) and Japan (+13%) also increased.

By mode of entry, 81.9% of visitors arrived by land (2,987,663), 10.6% by sea (385,015), and 7.5% by air (273,883), showing year-on-year growth across all categories. Staff Reporter