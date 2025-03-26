Sam Hou Fai to lead delegation to Boao Forum

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai will lead a government delegation to Hainan Province to participate in the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025.

Scheduled from March 25 to March 28, the forum’s theme this year is “Asia in the Changing World: Towards a Shared Future” and aims to foster international cooperation and drive sustainable development.

Sam will attend the opening plenary tomorrow.

The forum’s discussions are categorized into four main topics: building trust and cooperation in a fast-changing world, rebalancing globalization for inclusive development, accelerating the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for effective responses to global challenges, and strengthening artificial intelligence for innovation-driven growth.

Accompanying Sam in the delegation are the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Tai Kin Ip, and the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Chan Kak.

The Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in the Macau Special Administrative Region, Liu Xianfa, will also participate as an advisor.

During Sam’s absence, Secretary for Administration and Justice, André Cheong will serve as the Acting Chief Executive.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the conference, Zafar Uddin Mahmood, policy advisor to the Boao Forum’s Secretary General, praised China’s consistent commitment to expanding its opening-up policies and maintaining stable economic growth, as cited in a Global Times report.

He noted that China’s technological innovation – particularly in hubs like the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area – continues to drive significant advancements in the global tech landscape.

Mahmood highlighted four key policy directions outlined by China: expanding its opening-up policy, stimulating domestic demand, attracting foreign investment, and scaling up outbound investments.

He expressed confidence that these strategies would strengthen China’s role as a major driver of global economic growth.

The Boao Forum for Asia serve as a platform for dialogue, fostering collaboration and exploring innovative solutions to global challenges, with China’s economic stability and technological prowess at its core.