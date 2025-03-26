SSM data shows Macau is seeing growing youth mental health challenge

The child and adolescent psychiatry department at Conde de São Januário Hospital treated over 5,000 young patients in the past year, according to data from the Health Bureau (SSM).

This statistic highlights the increasing demand for mental health services, especially as more young people in the region face mental health challenges.

Dr. Tai Wa Hou, a medical doctor at the public hospital, addressed the growing pressures faced by youth in today’s changing world during an event earlier this week.

He emphasized that the hospital offers specialized outpatient psychiatric services for children and adolescents.

Additionally, psychotherapists are stationed at nine health centers across the region, and a dedicated community psychiatric services team is available to monitor high-risk patients. Despite these efforts, Dr. Tai stressed that the causes of psychological and psychiatric disorders among young people are diverse.

As a result, the responsibility for prevention and support should not rest solely with healthcare professionals. He called for a collective approach, with families, schools, and the broader community joining forces to safeguard the mental health of youth.

This includes timely referrals to medical services and sharing relevant information with healthcare providers.

Jiang Wen, head of the National Mental Health Prevention and Control Center, also spoke at the event, emphasizing the country’s strong commitment to addressing youth mental health issues.

He noted that these challenges are often influenced by family dynamics, social conditions, and environmental factors. Jiang advocated for a collaborative model of prevention and intervention that brings together schools, communities, families, the media, and medical institutions.

In line with this approach, the SSM outlined several key government initiatives aimed at promoting both physical and mental well-being.

These initiatives include the “Healthy City” program, along with the “Healthy Enterprises” and “Healthy Schools” campaigns. The SSM have also partnered with the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) and the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) to form the “Working Group for Monitoring the Physical and Mental Health of Youth.”

This group has already conducted 85 joint actions focused on promoting awareness, prevention, and control of mental health issues among local students.

The SSM reassured the public that they would continue to support non-profit organizations that provide psychological counseling services.

They also committed to offering clinical supervision and training for local psychotherapists to improve the professional quality of these services and increase accessibility within the community. Staff Reporter