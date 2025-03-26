Gov’t launches ‘Healthy City’ program to foster healthier lifestyle

The “Healthy City” program launched its inaugural event earlier this week at the Macau Science Centre, marking a step towards promoting healthier lifestyles across the region.

In his speech, Health Bureau (SSM) director Alvis Lo emphasized that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the country has prioritized “protecting people’s health” as a central component of its development strategy.

He highlighted that the SAR government similarly recognizes the importance of residents’ physical and mental health.

Chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and cancer are major health concerns for the residents of Macau, but Lo noted that 70% of these conditions can be prevented with healthier lifestyles.

The government’s aim is to collaborate with various sectors to promote better health, strengthen disease prevention, and create a healthier living environment for the people.

The “Healthy City” program will operate in two primary directions. The first is to promote healthy behaviors within the community.

Lo said the program will employ both online and offline methods to spread scientific knowledge about health, focusing on the prevention of diseases and promoting psychological well-being.

Interactive events such as community consultation centers, carnivals, health workshops, and health tests will be held regularly to directly address residents’ needs.

Previous initiatives, such as the flu prevention community consultation centers launched in January, have already attracted thousands of participants.

Following this success, the program will continue to offer a variety of thematic activities covering topics such as healthy eating, drug safety, dengue fever prevention, smoking cessation, and more.

The second direction of the program is proactive health management, which aims to empower residents with the tools and knowledge to manage their health independently.

This initiative includes the launch of “My Health 2.0,” an enhanced health management function within the Macao One Account.

The upgraded feature allows residents to monitor a wide range of health metrics, including blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol levels, and cancer screenings.

It also provides personalized health recommendations, such as dietary adjustments for individuals with hypertension, and sends proactive health reminders, encouraging residents to stay on top of their health maintenance routines.

In addition to digital health management, the program is expanding physical health resources by increasing the number of self-measurement stations.

These stations, equipped with devices to monitor blood pressure and weight, are being placed in popular public locations, such as libraries and pharmacies, to make health monitoring more accessible to residents.

Finally, the program emphasizes strengthening the capacity of social service associations and institutions to provide health education.

According to the SSM, staff members will receive training on healthy living and disease prevention, enabling them to pass on vital health knowledge to residents.

At the ceremony earlier this week, participants engaged with interactive health tents offering services such as blood pressure testing and consultations on weight management. Staff Reporter