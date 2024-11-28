City sees 14% rise in package tour visitors

The city’s tourism sector experienced a significant boost in October, with inbound package tour visitors reaching 194,000, marking a 14.2% increase compared to the previous year.

Visitors from mainland China accounted for the majority, totaling 173,000, while international arrivals surged 56.5% to 19,000, with notable increases from the Republic of Korea and India.

Despite the rise in package tour visitors, the overall number of guests in hotel establishments decreased 5.8% to 1,176,000, maintaining an average stay of 1.6 nights. In the first 10 months of this year, Macau welcomed 1,691,000 package tour visitors, an 84.9% increase from the previous year.