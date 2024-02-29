City sees recovery in MICE sector

The number of MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) events rose by 138.8% compared to the previous year, albeit from a low base, reaching 1,139 events. The number of participants and attendees also increased by 12.7% to 1,602,000 individuals. These figures represent a recovery to 74.2% and 79.6% of 2019 levels.

Specifically, there were 1,058 meetings and conferences in 2023, marking a substantial increase of 163.2% compared to the previous year. The number of participants in these events soared 290.6% to 170,000. For exhibitions, the number remained steady at 64, but the number of attendees increased 3.3% to 1,422,000.

In terms of subject matter, the majority of MICE events in 2023 revolved around “Commerce, Trade & Management,” accounting for 43.2% of the total. Events related to “IT & Technology” and “Medical & Health” accounted for 15.1% and 11.4% of the total respectively. The number of participants and attendees in “Commerce, Trade & Management” events increased by 7.5% year-on-year to 1,309,000, comprising 81.7% of the total.

The government has implemented various measures, including marketing campaigns, participation in international trade shows and exhibitions, and collaboration with industry associations and event organizers in bid to position the region as a leading MICE destination.

These initiatives aimed to attract a diverse range of events and boost the local economy through increased visitor spending and business opportunities. Staff Reporter