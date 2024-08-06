City sets single-day record with 717,000 arrivals and departures

Macau has welcomed over 20 million visitors this year, reaching this milestone on August 3, according to visitor figures statistics released by the Public Security Police Force (PSP).

The single-day visitor arrivals and departures in Macau soared to over 717,000 last Saturday, marking the highest record in the city’s history.

The PSP noted that from January to July, the average daily number of visitors to Macau was approximately 93,000, marking a 36.1% increase year-on-year compared to 2023.

Last year, the 20 million mark was reached in early October, two months later than this year.

The PSP reported that nearly 54 percent of this flow, exactly 717,197, passed through the Border Gate checkpoint.

1. The tourism arrival figures as of Saturday show a daily average of 93,000 arrivals, marking a 36% year-on-year increase and signaling a rebound of almost 83% from 2019 levels.

In 2023, Macau closed the year with 28.2 million visitors, representing 71.6% of pre-pandemic levels. December 2023 alone accounted for almost three million (2,943,930) visitors, averaging nearly 95,000 visitors per day.

Local tourism authorities had earlier forecast the number of visitors this year will reach around 33 million, with 2 million expected to be international visitors.

With five months left until the end of this year, including August (a peak summer holiday month) and the remaining quarter (which traditionally has strong visitor numbers due to the Golden Week of the National Day holidays), this target is expected to be reached by mid-December.

The deputy director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) said late last week that July 2024 should account for approximately 3.02 million visitors, or over 97,400 visitors per day. The forecast also anticipates a continuous increase in hotel occupancy rates, potentially reaching 90% or more this month.