Citywide consumption initiative drives MOP940 million in sales

The citywide consumption campaign has significantly boosted local spending, generating MOP940 million in sales, according to figures released during TDM’s radio program.

Ma Chi Ngai, president of the Macao Chamber of Commerce announced that the program involved 22,000 merchants and achieved a remarkable five-fold increase in consumption. Stimulating domestic demand with MOP190 million directly contributed to the initiative. “The goal is to encourage residents to stay in Macau for weekend shopping,” Ma stated.

Lei Cheok Kuan, a businessman leading an organization for the central and southern districts of the city, emphasized the importance of the initiative for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). “Modern consumption patterns are changing,” he stated, urging businesses to capitalize on online platforms.

He suggested that they establish large or trendy stores that appeal to younger customers to attract new shoppers to the area. Lei also recommended that businesses enhance product quality and development, and use promotions to boost consumption and attract more consumers.

Ma Kin Cheong, director-general of the Industry and Commerce Association of Macau Northern District, praised the initiative’s positive effect on community consumption. “It has boosted business across various sectors by two to four times,” he said.

Despite these successes, challenges remain.

Chan Meng Kei, deputy director of the Macau General Union of Neighbourhood Associations (UGAMM), reported that a significant portion of the elderly population faces difficulties participating due to a lack of familiarity with electronic payment methods.

Additionally, some concerns have been expressed about the policy of “one visa, multiple trips” from Hengqin and “one trip per week” from Zhuhai, which are due to be implemented in 2025. Chan expressed hope that these policies would be complemented by improvements in transportation infrastructure to enhance connections between the ports of entry to various districts in Macau without disrupting residents’ travel.

He also encouraged businesses to actively engage in government-led initiatives such as promotional courses to improve their competitiveness.

Lei further acknowledged that this new policy could greatly benefit Macau’s economy by increasing tourist flow and boosting business turnover. Nadia Shaw