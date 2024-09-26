From Monday, the public can participate in the citywide consumption program, with the chance to win electronic discount coupons. Participants can participate in three draws per week, from Monday to Friday, for spending equal to or greater than MOP50 patacas, with electronic payments. As announced in a press conference yesterday, unused discount coupons will become invalid at midnight on the following Sunday. The program runs from Sept. 30 to Dec. 29.
Citywide consumption program begins Sept. 30
