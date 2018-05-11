Claims of sexual abuse at local kindergarten

Yesterday, the Judiciary Police (PJ) reported that it had not yet found any sign of sexual assault on two kindergarten students who were allegedly abused by a staff member of D. José da Costa Nunes kindergarten.

According to parents’ claims, at least three children from the same kindergarten room were sexually assaulted by one of the school’s employees. The parents claim that the children were “inappropriately touched” by the suspect and filed complaints to the PJ.

The accused employee is reportedly a 30-year-old male worker who has been working at the school as an assistant since 2014.

The suspect has been under questioning, as revealed by the PJ yesterday morning. The PJ stated that the department will continue the investigation due to the gravity of the case.

Yesterday afternoon, the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ) held a press conference to announce relevant information concerning the case to the media.

Ng Mei Kei, head of the Division of Pre-School and Primary Education, said “this morning, parents came to DSEJ to report on the issue. We have been following up on relevant works. […] The police have already begun its investigation, and [we had better] wait for it to report [the appropriate evidence].”

When questioned by the media concerning the number of children allegedly involved in the case, as well as other numbers related to the case, Ng provided a similar answer, repeating that the police are still investigating, and that the police will wait until all relevant information has been assessed before making announcements to the public.

The school was reportedly notified about a possible sexual assault incident last year.

When repeatedly asked about when exactly the school became aware of a possible incident, Ng said that “regarding this matter, since it involves details of the case, maybe [it’s better] for the police to report.”

Ng stated that DSEJ would handle the case according to the law in case it detects any violations.

Regarding whether DSEJ had conducted an internal investigation to determine the responsibilities of the school, Ng claimed that DSEJ will review the “whole procedure” and that it “will inspect the school’s daily arrangements in order to offer [the school] timely suggestions.”

“Regarding the situation reported by the parents, we will keep following it, and will continue communicating with the school,” said Ng, adding that DSEJ only “learnt about the issue yesterday,” but has already made great effort in handling the emergency.

“Concerning suspicions of sexual assault [in schools], we will arrange a counseling service and carry out timely school work, and will enhance sex education in schools,” declared Ng.

The kindergarten management will meet with the parents of all students today, in light of this controversy that has shocked the school community.

Share this: Tweet





