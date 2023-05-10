Commemorative Postmark Cancellation Service offered

To celebrate World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, a temporary post office counter will be set up at the Philatelic Shop of General Post Office from 9.00am to 5.30pm on May 17 (next Wednesday). It was announced yesterday that the counter will provide a commemorative postmark cancellation service for the day, the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT). Commemorative envelopes will be distributed and the public is welcome to come and collect one, the bureau added. World Telecommunication Day has been celebrated annually on 17 May since 1969, marking the founding of the International Telecommunication Union and the signing of the first International Telegraph Convention in 1865.

Related