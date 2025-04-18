The 13 Hotel goes on sale again after failed auction attempt

The 13 Hotel, a high-end yet troubled property in Coloane, has been relisted for sale following an unsuccessful public tender in 2024.

Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) has once again been named as the joint sole agent for the transaction.

In a statement released yesterday, JLL confirmed that the public tender is now open and will close at 6 p.m. on 19 May. No asking price or current valuation was disclosed.

The ultra-luxury hotel, which first opened in 2018, previously carried a price tag of HKD2.4 billion during its 2024 sale attempt. Despite attracting more than 20 potential buyers, the deal ultimately fell through.

The 22-storey property features 199 guest rooms, including three extravagant villa-style suites of 10,000 square feet each. Other amenities include restaurants, a spa, a gym, and parking.

Operations were suspended in 2020 amid the pandemic and mounting financial strain.

Although the hotel had closed, it resumed limited operations with only a few facilities, including three restaurants, open.

The hotel’s parent company, South Shore Holdings, declared bankruptcy and was delisted from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2023.

According to JLL, The 13 Hotel has undergone partial refurbishment to restore elements of its original design, with parts of the property reinstated to their former luxury standards.

Mark Wong, senior director at JLL Macau, described the property as “a rare opportunity” for investors, noting its location near Hengqin Port, the Cotai Strip, and a nearby railway station.

Originally envisioned as a haven for high-rollers by Hong Kong entrepreneur Stephen Hung, the project encountered setbacks due to its remote location and failure to obtain a gaming license.

Hung was known to have placed an order for 30 bespoke Rolls-Royce Phantoms for the project.

The original project, budgeted at MOP11.32 billion, started construction in 2013 but encountered several issues with financing that led to slow-downs in construction, ending only five years later.

In late 2023, the operator failed to secure backing from Macau’s top court to proceed with its bid to dismiss a bank loan of about MOP3 billion.