Airport chaos as flight delays disrupt Easter travel



Several dozen travelers are left in limbo as they remain stranded at the airport, with many having their flights canceled since last night.

Frustration is mounting among travelers, as they await updates on their itineraries.

Passengers affected are scheduled to fly via Thai Lion Air.

According to ground airport personnel, no staff from the airline are available, and they are only waiting for information from Bangkok.

“We don’t really know why. Other airlines are landing, so we really don’t know. We are also waiting,” said a ground personnel who asked not to be identified.

Several people have complained about the delay.

“We’ll just fly from Hong Kong tomorrow morning instead. This is insane. No one can even face us to explain,” said an affected passenger to the Times. “It’s been hours and hours and we still do not have an update yet. It’s frustrating!” said another traveler.

Initially, SL371 was scheduled to fly to Bangkok’s Don Muang last night at 10:05 p.m.; however, it was delayed.

After distributing meal vouchers at 12 a.m., several ground personnel finally informed passengers around 1 a.m. that the flight was diverted to Guangzhou “due to weather conditions.” They have since asked travelers to return at 12 p.m. today.

At the check-in counter earlier, travelers who were supposed to fly to DMK via SL371 at 10:05 p.m. were given a MOP300 compensation.

However, for many, particularly tourists, such a refund will not suffice.

“What are we going to do with MOP300? It’s not even enough for a hotel,” said a tourist from Thailand. “How about those with connecting flights from Bangkok? Who will shoulder the expenses for this delay?” questioned another traveler.

The flight to DMK scheduled at 2:20 p.m. today via SL373 is also delayed, with no information provided.

Meanwhile, other airlines flying to Bangkok have taken off, while several Thai Lion Air passengers have asked to cancel their flights.

According to airport data, at least 11 flights are currently delayed.