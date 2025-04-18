Police confirm two journalists detained for allegedly disrupting AL

Two journalists were detained after allegedly disrupting operations at the Legislative Assembly (AL), the Public Security Police Force (PSP) confirmed in a statement last night.

According to the PSP, the incident occurred around 9:23 a.m. when the reporters “refused to enter the AL, auditorium due to dissatisfaction with certain arrangements.”

The journalists from All About Macau (AAM) then attempted “multiple times to enter the [plenary room]” and began “shouting loudly at the scene,” despite repeated warnings from AL staff.

“Their actions seriously disrupted the order of the venue,” the PSP stated. “As such, the AL personnel requested police assistance.”

The PSP said the individuals were taken to the police station for further investigation. Authorities added that there were “strong indications” the two may have violated Article 304 of the Penal Code, which concerns “disrupting the operation of the Macao SAR institutions.”

The case has been referred to the Public Prosecutions Office.

According to AAM, its two journalists, including editor-in-chief Ian Sio Tou, arrived at the AL Building as usual to cover the session addressed by Secretary for Administration and Justice André Cheong Weng Chon, but were instructed by staff to move to the public gallery due to “limited space,” which effectively denied them access to the conference hall for their coverage.

“At 9:20 a.m., two of our reporters arrived at the AL to cover the debate on the Policy Address but were denied entry to the conference room.

“Despite repeated inquiries, we received no clear explanation and were only given ‘blue cards’ to listen to the session from the public gallery, even though there were clearly still seats available in the conference room,” AAM reported.

The report further indicated that the journalists confronted AL staff regarding their denied access.

Subsequently, more than 10 police officers and security guards formed a human barrier and set up red tape, preventing them from entering the venue.

According to the media outlet, the two reporters were ultimately escorted away by multiple police officers and taken to the headquarters of the PSP in Taipa’s Pac On precinct.

It was reported that the media outlet concerned has repeatedly been denied access to official events under the pretext of “limited space.”

This includes Tuesday’s AL session addressed by Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai regarding his first Policy Address.

At the time of Tuesday’s incident, the editor-in-chief of AAM asked Wong Lok I, deputy director of the Government Information Bureau (GCS), why the AL had screened media outlets and denied reporters entry.

Wong, according to a videotape posted on the media’s Facebook page, responded succinctly, stating: “Go ask the Legislative Assembly.”

During a regular police press conference yesterday, other media outlets inquired about the situation regarding the two reporters, including “where they were taken,” “whether the individuals who escorted them were PSP officers,” “the circumstances at the scene,” “whether the AL had been notified to follow up,” and “if any charges would be pressed.” They were informed that “no information is available at this time” and were asked to submit inquiries via email.

The Times sent separate emails in Chinese to both the Government Information Bureau (GCS) and the PSP.

However, as of press time, aside from the PSP statement, no response had been received.

AAM’s Ian confirmed to the Times last night that they had been sent home.