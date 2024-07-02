Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute begins operations

The newly formed Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPCI) began operations yesterday following a merger. The organization combines the Trade and Investment Promotion Institute and Forum Macau’s permanent secretariat. A statement said the merger aims to optimize structure and boost efficiency. Key roles for the new institute include attracting business and investment as well as supporting firms exploring new markets. Public services and online access remain unchanged to maintain information flow. A new leadership board headed by president Vincent U takes over the merged entity as it launches operations.

Related