Commission approves all 348 candidates for election committee

The Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive Election confirmed the eligibility of all 348 individuals who applied to contest places on the Chief Executive Election Committee.

The commission will publish the candidate list for the election committee today at the Public Administration Building in Rua do Campo and on its website. The 400-member committee will subsequently elect Macau’s sixth-term chief executive.

According to the Chief Executive Election Law, 344 out of 400 committee members come from four sectors covering seven sub-sectors. The First Sector generates 120 seats from industrial, commercial and financial sub-sectors. The Second Sector allocates 26 seats to culture, 29 to education, 43 to professionals and 17 to sports. The Third Sector has 59 labor seats and 50 for social services. The Fourth Sector includes Legislative Assembly representatives plus Macau delegates to China’s National People’s Congress and Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

The Chief Executive poll is set for Aug. 11. For the 29 education seats, 31 applications were received. For labor’s 59 seats, 61 applied. Other sub-sectors received the same number of applications as allocated seats. Barring appeals, the commission will publish the final candidate list July 14 at the Public Administration Building. VC