Commissioner Liu Xianfa concludes five-year tenure in Macau

Macau bid farewell to Commissioner Liu Xianfa of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Office in the SAR on Jan. 15, as he concluded his five-year tenure and returned to Beijing with his wife Li Ping.

During his farewell visits, Liu met with Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Edmund Ho, former Chief Executive Chui Sai On, senior officials from the SAR’s legislative and judicial bodies, and representatives from various sectors.

In a statement issued by the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in Macau, Liu expressed gratitude for the support he received, saying he was “honored to have participated in a series of major events and celebrations in Macau, witnessing the new developments, breakthroughs, and achievements in the successful practice of ‘One country, two systems.’”

He added that with the central government’s strong leadership and the support of Macau compatriots, the city “will surely create an even brighter future.”

Officials praised Liu for his “innovation and pragmatism,” noting his efforts in promoting Xi Jinping’s diplomatic thought, safeguarding national security, and supporting Macau’s external cooperation. They said his work exemplified “diplomacy benefiting Macau” and “diplomacy serving the people.”

The commissioner’s office said it will “resolutely implement the central government’s decisions and plans, fully perform its duties in accordance with the Basic Law, and continue to create a favorable external environment for Macau’s economic and social development. LV

Like this: Like Loading...