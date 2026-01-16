Housing estates, companies to face challenges from amendment to travel agencies law

Housing estates that provide transportation to their residents, as well as some schools, are likely to face new challenges arising from amendments to the law governing the operation of travel agencies.

According to tourism authorities, the new law prohibits travel agencies from providing non-tourism transport services, such as shuttle bus services.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and the Transport Bureau (DSAT) said that transport services provided by travel agencies “must be of a tourism nature.”

During the review of Law No. 5/2025, which will take effect on February 1, the scope of services that can be provided by travel agencies was broadened.

However, it was also clarified which types of services are allowed, including religious, charitable, cultural, and academic activities, as well as duties performed by public departments.

Outside the scope are, among others, services commonly provided by agencies to transport residents and workers from housing estates, as well as other non-tourism transport, such as professional activity-related transport.

The measure will require housing estate managers and other companies that use this service to either discontinue it or implement significant changes.

According to the government’s response to several media inquiries, housing estates and companies using travel agency services are advised to seek alternatives from companies that operate public buses, which can use vehicles not allocated to public bus services to provide private transport, as already happens with some gaming concessionaires and security companies transporting staff.

Another solution proposed by the authorities is for housing estates and companies to acquire vehicles to provide the service privately, although it remains unclear how management companies or other organizations can register these vehicles and drivers legally.

According to statistics from the MGTO and DSAT, between 2015 and 2025, more than 140 cases were recorded of travel agencies violating vehicle-use regulations, including illegally operating tour buses as employee buses or housing estate shuttles.

Currently, travel agencies are recruiting passengers at the two ferry terminals and at the airport, offering “taxi-like” services for arrivals in Macau, whether tourists or not. The practice appears to fall in a grey area of the law, as authorities have not been seen inspecting such activities.

MGTO has said it will maintain close communication with the travel agency sector to ensure full disclosure, clarify all legal provisions, and educate the public to avoid unintentional breaches of the law.

Estates in talks to restore shuttle bus services, says Paul Tse

Paul Tse, president of the Property Management Business Association Macao, said several estates have already begun negotiations with bus companies in recent days and expressed hope that a solution can be reached as soon as possible.

Speaking to TDM, he noted that some non-operating buses can be made available for shuttle use, subject to reasonable service fees, allowing a new service framework to be put in place.

Residents of a major residential estate in Coloane welcomed the active communication among stakeholders.

Some residents said the issue should be properly addressed to ensure that commuting needs are not affected, especially for students and working residents who rely on shuttle services.

