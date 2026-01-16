The Macallan Harmony Gastronomic Journey 

This week, the Macallan has launched the latest Harmony Collection at Botanica, Capella at Galaxy Macau, with a food pairing menu. It is the fifth edition with a unique collaboration with JING, curators of the some of the world’s most distinctive and fine single garden teas.

Celebrating the shared values of both The Macallan and JING, Inspired By Phoenix Honey Orchid Tea is limited edition single malt Scotch whiskies that pay homage to the world of tea and the artistry of nature. The expression continues The Macallan’s journey of innovation and natural inspiration, through the evolving expressions of The Harmony Collection.

Crafted by The Macallan Whisky Mastery Team, Inspired By Phoenix Honey Orchid Tea, is a tribute to Phoenix Honey Orchid, a rare and aromatic oolong tea traditionally grown in the Phoenix Mountain range of Guangdong, China. Known for its lush dessert wine aromas and exotic fruit notes, this tea has inspired a whisky of remarkable complexity and elegance.

Predominantly matured in Sherry Seasoned American oak casks, with additional depth from Sherry Seasoned European oak and a subtle inclusion of American oak casks that previously held bourbon, this whisky boasts a warm honey hue and layers of summery peach, apricot, floral honey, tropical fruits, toffee, and sweet oak.

Like JING’s commitment to direct sourcing, The Macallan’sdedication to craft ensures every stage of whisky making is meticulously managed through ownership and partnerships with direct suppliers—from vineyards and sherry producers in Jerez de la Frontera to oak sourced from their own sawmills in the US and Spain. Each step tells a story that spans continents and generations, underpinning the brand’s commitment to quality, provenance, and craftsmanship.

Each year The Macallan Whisky Mastery team take inspiration from The Macallan’s collaborations with world-renowned chefs, connoisseurs and artists to produce innovative whiskies with unique flavours.

