FSS investment fund earned 3.27% in 2025

The Social Security Fund (FSS) has announced that interest income for the 2025 fiscal year for the government-managed sub-account of the non-mandatory central provident fund system was 3.27%. FSS stated that those eligible for special allocations from budget surpluses since 2010, who have never transferred, deposited, or withdrawn funds from their sub-accounts, will receive a dividend of MOP3,511 in 2025, bringing their total accumulated allocations and interest income to nearly MOP116,000.

