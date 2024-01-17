Communist Party must ‘win the hearts’ of people in Macau, HK and Taiwan: Xi

President Xi Jinping has emphasized the importance of the Communist Party winning the “hearts and minds” of the people of Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. This call was made during a conference with the United Front department of the Communist Party in Beijing and first reported by mainland media.

The United Front is responsible for managing relations with individuals and groups outside the party, both within and outside China, and is considered a key instrument in upholding the party’s influence and control.

Xi highlighted the need for the United Front to play a significant role in safeguarding China’s national sovereignty and stressed the importance of building connections with “patriotic forces” overseas.

The focus is on promoting exchanges and mutual learning opportunities between China and foreign nations and cultures, to cultivate a broader understanding of, as well as support for, China.

This initiative is part of China’s broader efforts towards the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” which Xi has frequently mentioned as his central objective.

The approach involves strengthening the role of the United Front in places like Macau, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and overseas Chinese communities, aiming to build support and loyalty towards China and its political system.

These statements from Xi come in the context of significant political developments and tensions in the region, particularly in the case of the recent elections in Taiwan, in which the liberal Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) retained office.

The emphasis on winning hearts and minds indicates “a strategic approach that combines soft power and cultural influence alongside more traditional political and diplomatic efforts,” according to analysts cited in the reports. PC/Agencies