Community advisor unhappy with Taipa Houses Museum changes

A member of the Islands District Community Service Consultative Council, Ku Man Tat, is unhappy with the Municipal Affairs Bureau’s (IAM) decision to revamp the ground in front of the Taipa Houses Museum.

According to both IAM and the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), which are heading the project, the construction works, announced on Monday, aim to create a path to facilitate walking, as well as wheelchair and baby stroller access, in the area, creating a more comfortable, safer environment.

In an interview with the Chinese channel of the public radio broadcaster TDM Radio, member Ku expressed dissatisfaction with the way IAM is handling the works, saying that the project lacks clarity in the eyes of the public.

Ku suggested authorities publish more accurate information on the project as soon as possible, so that residents can clearly understand what it involves and what it expects to achieve.

He also said that the area is part of Macau’s collective memory and should be preserved in its original layout as much as possible.

In a separate interview with the same media outlet, the deputy coordinator of the same Islands District advisory committee, Wong Leong Kuan, said that she hopes the works will freely facilitate access for residents and tourists in the area. According to Wong, the Islands District Community Service Consultative Council has received several pieces of feedback from residents noting that the uneven ground was bothersome.

Still, she agreed with Ku on the fact that there should have been better communication from authorities, more quickly and effectively disclosing information to residents about the project.