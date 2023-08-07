Company numbers growing in Q2, fewer dissolutions

The number of newly incorporated companies in Macau has risen in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, official statistics from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) show.

During Q2 a total of 1,263 new companies were incorporated, an increase of 339 year-on-year.

Leading the number of incorporations by sector were those operating in Wholesale & Retail Trade and Business Services, which totaled 455 and 295, respectively.

Concurrently, the total value of registered capital of the new companies also rose by 16.9% year-on-year to MOP376 million.

Meanwhile, companies in dissolution totaled 222 in Q2, with the value of registered capital of these companies amounting to MOP55 million.

Most of the companies – 873, or 69.1% – are of relatively small size, with a registered capital of under MOP50,000. In total, the accumulated capital only accounts for 6% of the total.

In Q2, Macau also saw the incorporation of 30 new companies that were registered with capital of over MOP1 million. In accumulation, the 30 companies have registered capital of MOP292 million, accounting for 77.6% of the total incorporation capital in the given period.

According to DSEC information, 59.2% of the total capital comes from the mainland, and almost one-third from cities included in the Greater Bay Area.

Data analysis of the composition of the companies’ shareholders shows that 774 companies were established solely by Macau shareholders, while 142 were joint ventures between shareholders from Macau and those of other countries or regions.