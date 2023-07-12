Concessionaire claims difficulties, lack of trust of sectors for services shortage

The company in charge of the management and operation of the commercial areas of Taipa Ferry Terminal (TFT) – CSI Group Ltd (CSI) – has been struggling with several difficulties to resume the full operation of the terminal after a stoppage of three years due to Covid-19 imposed restrictions, as explained to the Times, yesterday, in response to a Times inquiry.

In a written response that followed a phone conversation, CSI Operations Manager, Christine Chong, explained that the issues mentioned by the Times in a story published yesterday, are mostly related to the lack of trust of some of the sectors involved in the full resumption of visitors to Macau post-pandemic.

Addressing the problems separately observed by several users, CSI noted, regarding the lack of ATMs on the terminal, “Until this moment, we have signed a contract with a local bank and they will provide one ATM [to be located] at the Arrival Hall of TFT. DSAMA [Marine and Water Bureau] has also provided help in communication with all financial institutions. As for now, we have invited all banks in Macau on at least two occasions. Having been rejected many times, we are still putting our best effort to improve the ATM services at the terminal,” they said, advancing that in the past the TFT used to have 12 ATMs located at the terminal that operated for over three years.

CSI further explained that “Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the cross-border passenger transport between Hong Kong and Macau, and the mainland and Macau have been suspended for nearly three years. During the pandemic, all the contracts of ATMs have expired and [been] terminated. Although we have waived most charges for them [the banks], they, however, still turned down our offer to renew the contracts.”

Assuming that such a service is necessary for both passengers traveling through the TFT as well as those that work in the facility, the operator said it has been extending invitations to the local banking institutions to install such equipment since December last year, offering “a very competitive package for all ATM service providers such as waiving all the usage fees (rental) and electricity fees, [and charging] only a small management fee (amounting to a couple of hundred [patacas]).”

Local F&B SMEs lack trust in investing in the venue

Addressing the topic of lack of options for food and beverage (F&B) venues at the TFT, the CSI told the Times that, according to a survey done by the company with the local F&B small and medium enterprises (SMEs) most said “they are still lacking confidence in investing in new businesses after the Covid-19 outbreak.”

According to CSI, for the time being, eight restaurants are operating at the TFT CSI Food Court with hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

These hours should be extended next month when two new restaurants open in the same area.

The company is also said to be keeping a close track of the operations of all food and beverage (F&B) tenants to avoid cases of restaurants and other services operating with a reduced timetable or temporarily closing without warning, as mentioned by several users.

“In addition, to improve our F&B experience, we have planned to invite different cuisine providers to join our food court,” the concessionaire added, reaffirming that including the food court, the terminal has 54 shops and 17 24-hour-operating vending machines.

As for the only convenience store existing on the premises, CSI clarified that the venue operates only between 9:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m., with the services being complemented by six vending machines that operate around the clock to meet basic needs.

CSI also noted that is their “obligation, mission and vision” to continue to improve and enhance all areas of the TFT including facilities, shop choices and better service quality, among others, to provide the best services to all travelers.

In the story published by the Times yesterday, DSAMA was said to be aware of some of the situations and to have urged CSI to comply with the concession contract that states that the company must provide a range of services to the passengers and users of the TFT.