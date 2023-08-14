Construction of north of LRT East Line commences

Works for the 2.74km northern section of the East Line that forms part of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) network in Macau has commenced.

In February, the Public Works Bureau (DSOP) received six bids for the construction of the section north of the LRT East Line that will connect Pac On in Taipa to Border Gate, passing through the Zone A of the new landfills.

The DSOP has also indicated it hopes the construction can start as early as the second half of this year.

The contract was signed with a joint venture led by China Civil Engineering that also includes Nanguang Real Estate, China Railway 16th Bureau, China Railway Fourth Academy and others.

According to the plan, the new section has three stations.

The northern part of the East Line is a section that starts at the Border Gate and goes to the fourth LRT station located midway into the Zone A of the new landfills with a total length of 2.9 kilometers.

The underground northern section of the East Line will run entirely in a twin-bore tunnel to be excavated using tunnel boring machines (TBMs).

The northern section is expected to relieve congestion at the northern border crossing into mainland China, to the benefit of both tourists and local residents.

The northern section of the East Line is the third LRT project undertaken by China Civil Engineering in Macau.

This is also the contractor’s second LRT project to include the construction of an undersea tunnel.

The government expects the East Line of the LRT will be completed and ready to begin operating in 2028. Staff Reporter