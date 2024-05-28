Construction site fined for illegal sewage discharge

A construction site in Nam Van illegally discharged muddy wastewater into the public sewer, authorities say. The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) discovered unfiltered yellow mud entering the sewer from illegally connected pipes at the site. The bureau stopped work at the site and fined the responsible party for the violation. It called on all construction sites to properly inspect wastewater filtration equipment and not dump materials like cement slurry illegally. The fined party was also ordered to clean affected sewers. Sewer inspections the next day found no further issues. The bureau conducted nearly 200 inspections in the first quarter, down from a year ago, issuing eight violation notices for suspected illegal discharges.

