Consul confident in more German investments in Macau

The Consul General of Germany in Hong Kong feels confident the city is attractive for German investors.

Stefan Bredohl, Germany’s top diplomat for the SAR, was interviewed yesterday on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of Oktoberfest Macau at MGM 2023.

As the Macau government has been increasing its efforts to attract foreign tourists and investors, the diplomat was asked if the local government has approached his country or office to further improve ties.

He said he had learned yesterday about some interesting ideas to further develop different sectors.

“I think this is a very positive signal,” the diplomat said, adding that he is “very sure that German companies are very interested in the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Having spent two years in office in Hong Kong, the diplomat regretted he had not celebrated Oktoberfest in Macau earlier.

The diplomat added that after briefly experiencing the music, food and vibe of the Oktoberfest in Macau, he believes that the Macau event authentically resembles its Munich counterpart.