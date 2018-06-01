Consulate to celebrate Mt. Everest Day today

The Consulate General of Nepal in Hong Kong and Macau is organizing a hiking program today to commemorate Mount Everest Day, annually celebrated in Nepal on May 29.

The annual celebration is conducted in memory of the first summit of Mount Everest made by Edmund Hillary and Nepalese Tenzing Norgay Sherpa on May 29, 1953.

As it is held for the first time in Macau today, Consul Sujani Rana is hoping it will be held annually in Macau to promote the activity, as well as tourism between the regions.

This activity is a significant occasion for the promotion of Nepal’s mountain tourism.

Usually, the day is celebrated with memorial events, processions, and special events in Kathmandu and the Everest region.

According to Rana, up to 250 Nepalese in the city will participate in the event, along with residents from other organizations.

“Here in Macau, we have invited various government officials and consul generals but until now, we haven’t received a reply,” said the consul, adding that it has worked together with the Non Resident Nepali Association in the SAR.

“In Hong Kong, we have already organized this twice. We want to promote tourism of Nepal and tourism of Macau also. We [have] sourced possible places where hiking can be done,” Rana added.

She also added that this event usually involves various participants including government officials, and that authorities in Hong Kong also participated in the event over the past two years.

Meanwhile, the consul said that the number of Nepalese migrant workers in Macau has grown to some 5,000 workers, indicating an increase of consular services in the region.

“We provide services to them every second Sunday of the month when [the consulate] visits Macau. These services include passport applications, passport collections and authenticating documents,” she explained. LV

