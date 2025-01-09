Consumer confidence index rises slightly, but economic concerns linger

The city’s overall consumer confidence index saw a modest increase during the fourth quarter of 2024, rising by 2.54% to 102.95 points from the previous quarter’s score of 100.39, according to research published by the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST).

The index, measured on a scale of 0 to 200, reflects consumer sentiment, with 0 indicating no confidence and 200 signaling full confidence. It is calculated using six sub-indices, four of which showed improvement while two registered declines in the latest survey.

Confidence in commodity prices posted the most significant growth, increasing by 6.83% to reach 100.35 points. Other areas of improvement included confidence in housing acquisition (+6.55% to 97.86 points), living standards (+1.08% to 108.53 points), and employment (+0.68% to 104.18 points).

However, consumer confidence weakened in two key areas: stock investment declined by 2.20% to 96.31 points, and confidence in the local economy fell by 3.13% to 103.87 points.

MUST researchers highlighted that the dip in confidence regarding the local economy warrants close monitoring.

“The decline in confidence toward the local economy requires special attention,” the report noted. “It suggests we should pay more attention to potential risks and challenges.”

Globally, the study observed a slowdown in economic momentum during the fourth quarter of 2024, with major economies becoming increasingly divided. While China’s economy remained stable, the researchers pointed out lingering challenges, particularly insufficient domestic demand. Staff Reporter