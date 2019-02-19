Corporate Bits | Accorhotels raises RMB630,000 for environmental fund

AccorHotels Greater China announced that it raised over RMB630,000 through the Give a Tree campaign, a four-month fundraising and awareness campaign, to support the environment.

More than 100 hotels and resorts within the group participated in the campaign across Greater China to support China Zigen, AccorHotels’ NGO partner for Plant for the Planet in Greater China.

During the annual AccorHotels Solidarity Week 2018, approximately 25,000 staff members across properties in the region were mobilized to raise funds for the campaign.

An initiative to support Plant for the Planet, the group’s global agroforestry project under the sustainable development program Planet 21, Give a Tree was designed to encourage people to “grow a tree as a unique and sustainable gift for loved ones while raising funds for the charity.”

GEG holds appreciation dinner for F&B employees

Employees from the food and beverage department of Galaxy Macau took home a list of industry awards last year. In recognition of the employees’ outstanding performance, the hotel recently hosted an appreciation dinner for 50 F&B team members in JW Marriot’s function room.

Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) announced in a statement that family members of the award winners were invited to the celebration, which was also attended by several GEG executives.

The medals, certificates and photos of the awardees at the competitions were displayed at the banquet, allowing employees to share with their families and the executives their experience at the competitions.

The gaming operator pledged that it would continue to endow employees with opportunities to participate in competitions and advance their skills.

Share this: Tweet



