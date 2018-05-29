Court hands Sou, Chiang a 120-day fine sentence

Suspended lawmaker Sulu Sou (pictured) and activist Scott Chiang were found guilty today (Tuesday) of an act of aggravated disobedience by the Court of First Instance (TJB).

The two defendants were sentenced each with a 120-day fine. Sou was fined MOP40,800 and Chiang 27,600. The calculation of the fine, the court says, was made based on the financial situation of each defendant.

Both the Public Prosecutor, who have asked for a prison sentence, and the defense can appeal the sentence.

If this verdict stands, however, Sulu Sou can resume his mandate at the Legislative Assembly. He was suspended from the AL in December by the overwhelming majority of his peers, pending trial.

(Developing)

