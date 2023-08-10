CPTTM calls for industry participation in Macao Fashion Festival 2023

The Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center (CPTTM) has called for fashion brands and designers to participate in the Macao Fashion Festival 2023 from Oct. 19 to 22 at Hall C of Cotai Expo. This year’s theme is fashion without borders, which aims to break the boundaries of regions and cultures with the power of fashion creativity, displaying both originality and fashion’s charm. Like last year, a sale area will be erected for participating brands and designers to sell their products and increase their public exposure. The registration period will end on Aug. 22.

