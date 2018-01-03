Crime | Man arrested after breaking through Hengqin Port and Macau borders

A man from Hunan province in China was arrested on the morning of December 31 at the Macau International Airport after breaking through the border checkpoints of Hengqin and Macau while driving a private vehicle.

According to the report, the man travelled from the mainland in a white luxury vehicle with a license plate from the city of Xiangtan prefecture-level city in Hunan (about 800km distance from Macau) and broke through both border checkpoints to finally reach the airport in Macau where he allegedly planned to board an aircraft.

According to the same report, the man intended to leave Chinese territory via Macau. After arriving at the airport, he crossed the Departure Hall and Arrival Hall and climbed the fence into the restricted area of ​​the airport where he was finally intercepted by Public Security Police Force (PSP) officers and airport security guards.

According to information disclosed by the PSP and accessed by the Times, the man is identified by the surname Xiong and is in his thirties. According to authorities he drove all the way from his city towards the Macau International Airport to catch any flight that would take him out of Chinese territory.

According to a TDM Chinese channel, the local authorities were alerted by mainland authorities at 8:30 a.m. on December 31, when he broke through the Hengqin border. Despite the alert, he was not stopped at the Macau border and managed to reach the airport, leaving the vehicle parked outside the airport’s Departure Hall.

No goods or any other passengers were found with the man or in his car, leading the PSP to conclude that he was acting alone.

At the time of detention, the man had no airplane tickets in his possession. A search of his person, conducted by the police officers, only found a Chinese passport and an overdue Exit-

Entry Permit for Travelling to Hong Kong and Macau. RM/JZ

