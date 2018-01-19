Crime | PJ denies weapon used in casino heist

The Macau Judiciary Police (PJ) has denied media reports claiming that there was any weapon or violence involved during the heist early Tuesday morning in a casino VIP room located in the NAPE area.

The PJ has reaffirmed that the information provided in the press conference on Wednesday is accurate, denying the stories reported by several media outlets that the croupier, a male (49) identified by the last name Lei, had used a knife and had threated one of his female colleagues in the process of stealing the casino gaming chips, worth approximately HKD48 million.

Media reports, from yesterday, claimed that the man had a knife in his possession, which he managed to pass through security, and used it to avoid being stopped by co- workers while carrying out the theft.

The reports also claim that the man had a bag, which he used to keep the chips hidden under his uniform, and that after the theft he changed his uniform and exited from the room using a guest entrance.

Some of these reports suggest that Lei had specific knowledge of how to evade security since he had worked in that field for years before becoming a croupier. RM

