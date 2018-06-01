CRIME | Taxi driver threatens passengers with violence

The long history of infractions by Macau taxi drivers has had a new episode. This time, passengers have accused a driver of being aggressive, according to a report by the Hong Kong Apple Daily.

The alleged victims are a Hong Kong couple and their two one- year-old children.

On Sunday, the family took a taxi from the Grand Lisboa towards the Macau Ferry Terminal.

Soon after the family entered the taxi, the driver told the couple to pay MOP200 for the ride. The couple refused. During the taxi ride to the destination, the driver reportedly said, “every Macau [taxi] driver is like this. Is this your first day taking a taxi? If you don’t have money, why do you take a taxi?”

During the ride, the driver and the couple got involved in a verbal fight, upon which the driver stopped the taxi by the roadside.

He later continued driving the passengers, and along the way, he made a phone call and informed the recipient of the call to wait at the Macau Ferry Terminal and to practice violence against the family upon their arrival.

He continued to make such threats against the couple, while driving the vehicle with constant sudden breaks and sudden turns.

When they arrived at the Ferry Terminal, the meter indicated MOP35.

However, according to the family’s allegations, the driver continued recording the family, having told the passengers he would not take the money.

He then remarked that the family should save the money in order to buy some medicine for themselves.

In the end, the driver reportedly took MOP50 from the passengers, without providing change, while cursing them.

Share this: Tweet





