Crime | Teaching assistant arrested for printing counterfeit notes

A teaching assistant at a local public school has been arrested for allegedly using school facilities to print counterfeit notes, the Judiciary Police (PJ) reported yesterday.

The 28-year-old suspect has been working for approximately two years in a school located in the Hac Sa Wan (Areia Preta) district, where he teaches computer courses.

The PJ seized counterfeit notes with a total value of at least MOP300,000 (each note being MOP500) from the suspect’s possessions.

The suspect is also believed to be related to four counterfeit note cases recorded in September and October 2017.

The PJ believes that the suspect has no affiliate and used a school facility to print the notes.

Yesterday, the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ) reported that the arrested suspect is also responsible for facility maintenance at Escola Luso-Chinesa Técnico-Profissional.

The DSEJ was notified by the PJ regarding the case on Tuesday, when the DSEJ assisted the police in searching for evidence at the suspect’s office.

The education authority has also initiated disciplinary procedures in regard to the suspect’s malpractice.

The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Alexis Tam, commented that civil servants found guilty of malpractice will be punished according to the law.

