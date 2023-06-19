Customs bust 39 smuggling cases

Customs detected 39 smuggling cases over five days from last Monday, in which more than 800 items including beauty products, medicines and old mobile phones were seized. Computer processors, about 1,585 grams of cigars, 3,200 e-cigar pods and about five liters of Chinese liquor were also seized. The 39 people involved in the case are residents of Macau, mainland and Hong Kong, and customs has filed a lawsuit in accordance with the Foreign Trade Law. Some goods were intercepted at the border, including two bottles of Chinese liquor in a snack box and a milk powder can, and more than 100 computer processors tied around the waist and calf of a person in an attempt to smuggle them out of the region.

‘