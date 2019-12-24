Cybersecurity law enters into force, PJ launches CARIC

To cope with their new duties under the Cybersecurity Law, which entered into force on Sunday, December 22, the Judiciary Police (PJ) has begun operation of the Cybersecurity Incident Alert and Response Centre (CARIC). The center is tasked with preventing and coordinating responses to cybersecurity incidents, runs under the supervision of the PJ, and has the support of the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau and Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau.

The PJ released a statement informing of the inauguration of CARIC with all highly-ranked security officials present.

According to those responsible, the center aims to tackle cybersecurity emergencies, such as cyberattacks on “computer networks or the disclosure of data deemed to cause serious consequences for society, endanger the security of the MSAR government or national security.”

The PJ also said that the new department will “allow Macau to enter into a new era of cybersecurity protection in the areas of prevention and combat.”

The law and its accessory measures were justified as per the “urgent demand from several sectors of society for protection, while also contributing to ensuring prosperity and Macau’s long-term stable and sustainable development.”

CARIC, a specialized technical structure that will immediately respond to any possible threats in this field, is located in the PJ’s headquarters in a newly designed area of about 300 square meters, and is equipped with advanced cybersecurity equipment and hardware, the PJ said.

The center operates continuously to address issues as they arise and will provide three principle services.

Firstly, it will monitor in real time cybersecurity matters for critical infrastructure operators, warning operators when any sign of attack is found.

Secondly, CARIC will serve as the Cybersecurity Emergency Coordination; a the central point to receive and process information from operators concerning cybersecurity incidents. This will drive “efficiency and effectiveness when handling the case while minimizing its social impacts.”

Lastly, the center is in charge of providing both technical and administrative support to the Cyber Security Commission, as well as to supervisors and operators of critical infrastructure, working as a consultative body to “help to analyze the cause of the cybersecurity incident and proposing improvement measures to prevent the occurrence of a similar incident.”

Both the Cybersecurity Law and CARIC’s entry into operation have been repeatedly criticized by several voices in society since the public consultation of the draft bill. Several organizations and associations expressed concerns over the limitations of freedom that the law might place upon citizens and certain professionals in particular, such as the media.