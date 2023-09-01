Data Protection Office: No report yet made over Sai Van Bridge car crash footage

At the time of reporting, no report or complaint has yet been made to the Office for Personal Data Protection (GPDP) regarding footage circulating on social media since last week, showing the moment a light vehicle on the Sai Van Bridge crashed into protection barriers, the GPDP told the Times.

The footage originated from one of the bridge’s traffic monitoring cameras, operated by the Transport Bureau (DSAT), and is not permitted to be released to the public.

The GPDP said, “concerning the Sai Van Bridge car crash footage, we have not received any complaint or report of this case,” noting that generally reports or complaints come later, at which time the GPDP will disclose them.

The DSAT also denied responsibility, saying the footage “was not published by the DSAT.”

Although asked, the DSAT did not provide any information on how someone could access the footage to later publish it on social media.

Asked whether the Bureau has commenced an investigation into the matter, the DSAT did not provide any answers to the Times.

The footage shows the moment the driver of a vehicle, moving in the direction from Macau to Taipa, lost control for an unknown reason and hit the waterfilled protection barriers that separate the car lanes from the motorcycle special lane.

The motorcycle lane was temporarily closed to traffic due to roadworks and so no one was hurt.