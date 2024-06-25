Dead body found floating off Coloane

Yesterday morning, a body was found floating along the beach on Estrada da Aldeia in Coloane, according to the Judiciary Police (PJ). Authorities confirmed the individual was deceased upon arrival. A post-mortem examination conducted by the authorities revealed the deceased was male, and there were no suspicious injuries or signs of foul play. The identity and age of the deceased remain unknown, and the incident is currently being treated as a case of a body discovery. The cause of death will be determined following a forensic examination.

