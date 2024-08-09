The supplementary document period for the 2023/2024 school supplies subsidy for post-secondary students will close on Aug. 31, 2024. The Education Fund reported that nearly 85% of registrants have submitted their required documents since the initial registration deadline on May 31. Students needing to provide additional information have been notified via email and text. They can check their submission status through the Macao One Account portal.
Briefs
Deadline approaches for school supplies subsidy submission
Categories Macau
No Comments